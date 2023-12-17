Aircraft crashes in Lamu moments after dropping off KCPE top performers

Ten people, including seven military officers, a police officer, the pilot and his co-pilot, escaped with injuries on Sunday afternoon when a light aircraft crashed after hitting an electricity pole in Kiunga, Lamu County on the Kenya-Somalia border.

Lamu East Deputy County Commissioner George Kubai confirmed the incident, saying the ten were returning to Nairobi after dropping off students from an educational tour in Nairobi. The trip was sponsored by a local legislator.

A light aircraft bursts into flames after hitting an electricity pole in Kiunga, Lamu on December 17, 2023. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

The Cessna aircraft had flown to Kiunga last week to pick up pupils who had excelled in the 2023 KCPE exams for the educational trip to Nairobi.

It flew the pupils back safely on Sunday before the incident. The aircraft was on its way back to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

Mr Kubai explained that the plane took off from Kiunga airstrip with ten people on board and hit electricity poles and wires before crashing and bursting into flames.

One house was burnt in the 1.30pm accident.