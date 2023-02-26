Two injured as plane crash lands in Baringo

A light aircraft crashed while attempting to land in Kampi ya Samaki Airstrip, Baringo County, injuring two people.

The aircraft 5Y-PEC which was from Narok landed on a perimeter wall near Sandai Resort along the shores of Lake Baringo in the Sunday mid-morning accident.

The aircraft was being flown by its owner, Peter Isley, 76, a white Kenyan, who was in the company of his passenger, David Lempakany, 55, from the locality.

According to police, the said plane, 5Y-PEC was to land at Kampi Samaki airstrip, but the pilot lost control and decided to take off towards Sandai Resort. Instead, it hit trees before it crash-landed.

The plane was extensively damaged and was still at the scene by the time of going to press.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the pilot resides in Naromoru in Nanyuki, while his passenger comes from Kokwa Island in Lake Baringo and works in the same place.

“Reports indicate that the light aircraft was being flown by its owner, a white Kenyan who resides in Naromoru, Nanyuki. With him was a passenger who comes from Kokwa Island and they were supposed to land at Kampi Samaki Airstrip, but the pilot lost control and decided to take off towards Sandai Resort gate and hit its gate and trees,” said Mr Kiragu.

The pilot sustained an injury on his leg and the passenger complained of chest pain.