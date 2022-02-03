Light aircraft crash lands in Kiambu, pilot escapes unhurt
A light aircraft crash landed in Kiambu County near Tatu City on Thursday evening.
The plane was being flown by a lone pilot at the time of the accident. Ruiru police boss Justus Ombati told Nation.Africa that the pilot of the Cessna, registration number 5Y-CFT, escaped unhurt.
The aircraft, which was flying from Naivasha to Tatu Airfield Limited Airstrip, was being piloted by Captain Leon Juma when it developed a mechanical problem.
Police say the plane crash was reported by Tatu Airfield Limited Manager Catherine Kibathi.
“Tatu Airfield Limited Manager Catherine Kibathi reported that there was a plane crash near Nova Pioneer School before police officers rushed to the scene and established that a fixed wing light aircraft crash landed after developing mechanical problems,” a police report seen by Nation.Africa read.
The plane was badly damaged.