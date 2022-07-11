‘Eye of the Dhow', Lamu's symbol of identity that has existed for ages

Visitors to Lamu are likely to see boats spotting a symbol of the moon and its crescent shape resembling an eye.

The ‘Eye of the Dhow’ is one of the symbols of identity in the Lamu archipelago.

The symbol was initially only used by navigators, who would engrave it on their marine vessels, including boats, dhows and canoes, hence the name the Eye of the Dhow.

But today, the Eye of the Dhow, being a unique and crucial symbol of the region’s identity and heritage, is imprinted on everything from boats, dhows and canoes to houses, clothing, shops, homes and cookware and home appliances.

Lamu historian and elder Mohamed Mbwana told Nation.Africa that the Eye of the Dhow is found mostly on sea vessels as it is believed to have powers to protect sailors against impending danger in the Indian Ocean.

He said the ‘eye’ is able to foresee any danger in the waters, mostly coral reefs and dangerous marine animals like whales and sharks.

“Over 2,000 years ago, our ancestors, most of whom had specialised in boat making, came up with this symbol that looks like an eye,” Mr Mbwana said.

“They relied much on this symbol to manoeuvre at sea since it’s believed to have a guiding spirit. To date fishermen, boat operators, and cargo shippers still rely on the Eye of the Dhow to guide their vessels as they sail across the Lamu Indian Ocean.”

Mohamed Abdulkadir, an elder and Muslim cleric in Lamu town, said the reason for engraving the symbol on boats or dhows is that it also serves to differentiate Lamu sea vessels from others.

Swahili cultural adviser Alawy Abzein explains that before the compass was invented, ancient sailors used to depend on the moon and the stars in their sea navigation.

He said there is a significant relationship between sailing, the moon and the stars.

The moon and the stars were used greatly to determine maritime voyages.

“Even today, the moon and the stars are used to clearly indicate when it is safe or unsafe to travel at sea. Through the moon and the stars, both ancient and modern navigators are able to understand when there are high or low tides and if it’s safe or dangerous to travel,” said Mr Abzein.

“Lamu also has a huge Muslim population. It serves as a symbol of the Islamic faith. Remember, every Islamic religious activity or season, be it Ramadhan, Maulid, Islamic year, always follows the moon, its sighting and positioning.”

National Museums of Kenya (NMK) curator Mohammed Mwenje said the Eye of the Dhow genesis lies with Islamic culture, which encompasses the use of stars and moon.

Over the years, Mr Mwenje said, the moon and stars symbol was adopted mostly on marine vessels, particularly in regions like Lamu.