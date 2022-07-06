Why Lamu men prefer walking barefoot

Men in Lamu County are often seen walking barefoot, even into government offices.

Bakari Muhaj, 56, says he spends almost 90 percent of his time without shoes.

The fisherman explains that his work compels him to operate without shoes and he does not regret it.

“You don’t expect us to be wearing shoes while at sea. We prefer leaving our shoes at home when venturing into the Indian Ocean. We’re used to walking without shoes even while on the streets after a day or night’s fishing. I only wear sandals when going to the bathroom,” says Mr Muhaj.

Ali Swaleh, an elder, says he feels more comfortable walking on the streets barefoot, saying shoes can be ‘irritating’.

Mr Swaleh, 55, says he grew up seeing his father, who was a fisherman, walking without shoes and he followed suit.

He has not worn shoes for the past 30 years.

“Growing up, I don’t remember seeing my dad and uncles wearing shoes. When I try putting them on, I feel irritated,” he said.

Amin Miji, a sailor and yoga instructor, says he prefers walking without shoes because it gives him a ‘natural feeling’.

Medics say walking barefoot is a healthy practice that even strengthens our feet, ankles and toes. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu

“I always encourage my trainees to perform barefoot. Walking barefoot is like meditation for us. We stay grounded and this alone creates an iconic balance which directly influences our sense of well-being, sharpens our minds, and provides mental stability, which is the key objective of yoga,” says Mr Miji.

For Abdullahi Islam, he prefers walking barefoot for a different reason.

Mr Islam believes shoes are worn by people in cold environments.

For people living adjacent to the ocean, as in Lamu, the weather is usually hot, making wearing shoes uncomfortable.

Interestingly, the practice of Lamu men walking barefoot has been embraced by non-residents.

It is common to see tourists, domestic and international, who come to visit the archipelago walking without shoes.

Nathan Theo, a tourist from the United Kingdom, says every time he lands in Lamu, he forgets his shoes.

“I only remember putting on those shoes when my holiday is over and when I am required to board a plane back to England. It’s fascinating walking on these beautiful beaches and narrow streets of Lamu Old Town barefoot. I am also happy seeing the locals here walking without shoes,” Mr Theo says.

Medics Nation.Africa spoke to praised Lamu men for preferring to walk barefoot, describing is as ‘earthing’ or ‘grounding’.

Consultant doctor Duncan Chai, of the Bluenile Mkoroshoni Medical Centre in Kilifi County, encourages people to stroll without their shoes, adding that walking barefoot has both mind and body health benefits.

He says many people today think that walking barefoot in public is unhygienic, kooky or primitive.

“But I can assure you that’s the best option health-wise. When we walk barefoot, that means our body stays tightly grounded and this enables it to remove what we refer to as positive ions and allow negative ions to enter our body,” Dr Chai says.

“Negative ions are known as natural anti-depressants and they help in improving sleep quality. You’re, therefore, likely to have a sound sleep after walking barefoot on a beach or going swimming.”.

Chris Margan, a general doctor in Lamu County, also discourages people from wearing shoes, insisting that it is not the best practice.

Dr Margan explains that fancy footwear always weakens the foot surface and in the process decreases flexibility and strength.

“Shoes always impact our posture. They hinder the natural functioning of our feet. You need to understand that whenever there’s a weak foot it directly means there’s a bad posture and bad posture leads to other deformities like neck pain, back pain, and knee pain, among others,” he says.