Voters value development, not insults, Amin Deddy tells Catherine Waruguru

Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy has told Ms Catherine Waruguru that hurling insults at leaders and electorate does not translate into votes after beating her in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries.

Ms Waruguru, who is also the current Laikipia Woman Representative and popularly known as ‘mama simba’, got 5,595 votes against Mr Deddy who garnered 12,743 votes. She was followed by former Laikipia East MP Anthony Mutahi with 2,700 votes.

Addressing the media at Thingithu Secondary School in Nanyuki town after receiving his nomination certificate, Mr Deddy said the entire process was free and fair.

“I was competing against my sister Waruguru but she thought hurling insults would win her votes. The people of Laikipia East value development and respect, not insults,” Mr Deddy said.

Development projects

“We showed her that disrespecting the electorate would never give you a platform into any leadership position. I resolved to focus on development projects so that they would cement strong pillars of my victory in 2022,” he added.

He assured Deputy President William Ruto that the constituency would deliver to him 95 percent of the votes so as to clinch the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Waruguru were unfruitful as her phone was switched off.

By the time of going to press, no response had been received from the first time MP.

On Thursday, Ms Waruguru and Mr Deddy were engaged in a war of words over malpractice allegations at one of the polling stations during the UDA party primaries.

Legitimate ballot papers

“Mr Deddy stole legitimate ballot papers and had his team cross my name on them, broke a ballot box and stuffed them to assert that it was my doings. I am glad that the county returning officer was able to retrieve the same box as evidence of my opponent’s misconduct. No one will intimidate my effort to serve this great constituency of Laikipia,” Ms Waruguru said.

Mr Deddy, however, claimed that it was Ms Waruguru that had sent her supporters to steal the votes.

“We saw that the ballot papers had already been marked in favour of my opponent, but I am glad that the voters raised an alarm. I am urging the party to ensure that justice prevails because the voice of God is always passed through the people. That is the voice of leadership. I am urging my sister Waruguru to accept the will of the people,” Mr Deddy said