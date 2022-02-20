Catherine Wanjiku Waruguru

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Wanjiku Waruguru.

| Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Of ‘bring-bring’, evil spirits and Mama Simba’s bile

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Cross her path if you are ready to feature in a colourful tirade by a lawmaker likely to be wearing yellow.
  • And be prepared to see the video of that tirade on social media.

To whom it may concern,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.