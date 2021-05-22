How to be Cate Waruguru

Cate Waruguru
Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

Who wouldn’t want to be Catherine Wanjiku Waruguru?

Related

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.