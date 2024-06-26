Speaker Wetangula condemns violence after anti-tax protesters broke into parliament
The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula has issued a statement after the National Assembly adopted the 2024 Finance Bill with amendments.
Moments later, the anti-tax protesters breached the security of the parliament building, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Read also: Ruto: This was treason
Mr Wetangula said, "I am not a stranger to the conversations that have been going on in this country with regards to the Finance Bill and the general state of the economy of the Nation, I laud the youth of this nation for taking the lead in this discourse and what a privilege to be alive at such a time as this to behold our children engage in and shape the course of our nation."
Adding, "However, it is imperative that these discussions are held in a structured and meaningful manner, within the confines of the law in order for them to realize the desired results. Violence, disrespect and wanton destruction of property and blatant attack on public institutions shall not be condoned."