Big names bite the dust in UDA primaries

Big names have been floored in the United Democratic Alliance party’s primaries that took place on Thursday.

The results started trickling in on Friday morning.

In areas considered to be strongholds, winning the party ticket is seen as having a headstart in the general election.

Also, the laws have since changed meaning that losers have no wiggle room to change political parties.

They can only vie as independent candidates.

Jayne Kihara, Kihara MP

Former Naivasha MP John Kihagi caused a major upset after beating incumbent Jayne Kihara during hotly contested United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries.

Mr Kihagi garnered 10,394 votes with Mrs Kihara getting 9991 votes.

Catherine Waruguru, Laikipia Woman Rep

In Laikipia East UDA party primaries, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru managed just 5,595 against incumbent MP Amin Deddy who garnered 12,723 and Anthony Mutahi - 2,701.

Celebrations outside Thingithu primary school Nanyuki after incumbent MP Amin Deddy won against his main challenger Cate Waruguru. Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

James Murgor, Keiyo North MP

Keiyo North MP James Murgor has lost his bid to defend his seat on a UDA ticket.

Adams Kipsanai, who is an aide of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, trounced Dr Murgor in the UDA party primaries held on Thursday.

Adams Kipsanai at Iten tallying center. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Kipsanai garnered 6,523 while Dr Murgor got 6,383 in the hotly contested race.

Moses Cheboi, Kuresoi North MP

Alfred Mutai, a former charcoal dealer who was elected in 2017 as the Member of the County Assembly representing Sirikiwa ward, has bagged the UDA ticket for the Kuresoi North parliamentary seat with 17,247 votes against the incumbent MP Moses Cheboi who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly who managed 12,454 votes.

Daniel Rono, Keiyo South MP

Nairobi based businessman Mr Gideon Kimaiyo has trounced the incumbent Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries.

Nairobi based businessman Mr Gideon Kimaiyo, who is has trounced Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Mr Kimaiyo garnered 16,204 votes against Mr Rono who got 6, 213 votes.

Wilson Kogo, Chesumei MP