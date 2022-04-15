Kimemia celebrates low voter turnout in UDA primaries

Jubilee Party leaders have said that the low voter turnout for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries reflected how unpopular UDA is in Nyandarua.

Only about 50,000 voters participated in the nominations against over the 350,000 registered voters in the county.

Governor Francis Kimemia attributed the low voter turnout to vibrant campaigns by Jubilee aspirants and officials for the last few weeks.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta meant what he said when he said our party was working for the last four years while UDA started early campaigns,” he said.

"The party activations and direct involvement of the President is bearing fruit; voters are realising the truth. The time for lies has come to an end.

“We are using visible development projects in the last four years while our opponents have nothing to show but tales and promises of things they failed to support and assist Jubilee party to achieve while they were in the government.

“We have a shocker for them in the remaining months, they should prepare for a saddening defeat.”

He said that even those who won UDA tickets have their hearts in Jubilee but were carried away by UDA storms that rocked the country due to early campaigns while Jubilee was implementing development projects.

Nyandarua County Assembly Majority Leader Mukuria Sambigi expressed similar sentiments, saying Jubilee has the structures and growing goodwill from the people.

"The UDA politicians were misguided that they have the majority, but the voter turnout speaks loud and clear,” said Mr Sambigi, the Githioro ward MCA.

In Ol Kalou, Municipality Traders Association chairperson John Maina expressed optimism that Jubilee will win the majority of seats in the August elections.

"We saw how the UDA nominations were conducted and voting patterns. How do you explain a situation where an agent fails to vote for his or her candidate?” he said.