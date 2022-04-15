MPs Gikaria and Wangari register huge wins in UDA primaries

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria and his Gilgil counterpart Martha Wangari trounced their opponents to clinch UDA tickets in their bid for reelection.

The two were announced winners of the nominations conducted on Thursday.

Mr Gikaria, who is serving his second term, registered the biggest win with 7,051 votes against his main challenger David Kibe, who received 813 votes.

Nakuru Town East returning officer Richard Sawe, who announced the results on Friday morning, had cited low voter turnout in the constituency, which has over 100,000 registered voters.

The results were announced amid claims of rigging and discrepancies in voter details, with voting cancelled at some polling stations after chaos erupted.

But Mr Gikaria was not present when the results were announced, and his certificate was collected by his aide.

In Biashara ward, where voting was disrupted by chaos, Mr Fadhili Msuri won against the incumbent Francis Njoroge, alias Wanyaguthie.

Mr Njoroge and another aspirant, Hezron Manyara, were among those injured in scuffles that erupted at the Menengai social hall

In Gilgil constituency, Ms Wangari scooped a whopping 9,845 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Steve Gatimu, who trailed with 6,805 votes.

Mr Gatimu is the deputy clerk in the Nakuru County Assembly.

Ms Wangari, who is seeking re-election for a second term, will face former MP Nderitu Mathenge, who is vying on a Jubilee ticket.

Gilgil, earlier seen as a volatile region, conducted peaceful nominations across its 82 polling stations.