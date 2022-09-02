Suspect, 70, who stabbed a 27-year-old to death ‘is a loner’

Kanjiando in Marmanet ward, Laikipia County, was a sleepy village until last Sunday, when a 70- year-old man stabbed to death his 27-year-old friend.

The septuagenarian, John Kiugu, shocked residents after he allegedly attacked John Kiptoo with a kitchen knife following a disagreement at a chang’aa den.

Villagers, whose main activity is farming, have described Mr Kiugu as a reserved person who loved his bottle.

The village produces maize, potatoes, vegetables, flowers and milk and the suspect depended on menial jobs on people’s farms and neighbouring flower farms.

“I have known him for quite some time. He talks less and he is always drunk,” Mr Simon Maina said.

John Kiugu when he was arrested at Kanjiando village after he allegedly attacked his 27-year-old friend with a kitchen knife following a disagreement during a drinking spree Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

“He would visit local distilleries in the evening for local brew after spending his day on farms.”

Mr Maingi Ngubitu, an elder, said there were still questions on what transpired between the elderly man and Mr Kiptoo, who was his grandson’s age.

“The two were friends and we were wondering why he would choose a young man who qualified to be his grandson as a friend,” Mr Ngubitu said.

“The suspect settled here from Meru in the early ’90s and the younger man was born and brought up as he watched because they were neighbours.”

He said the suspect, a father of four, had picked a quarrel with Mr Kiptoo over an unknown issue on Sunday morning before they headed to a local chang’aa den.

“It seemed that the two had fought inside the suspect’s house as clothes and other house items were scattered all over the house. But we don't want to speculate much because the case is under investigation, but the incident is worrying,” Mr Ngubitu said.

Witnesses said the two arrived together at the den and took several cups of kangara before a disagreement ensued.

“They quarrelled over an unknown issue before the elderly man went home. Minutes later, he returned with a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend several times,” said Mr Bethwel Cheruiyot, who witnessed the incident.

Mr Kiptoo suffered several knife wounds in the abdomen.

“At first, we took it as a joke when the suspect returned with a knife. We later saw him stabbing the young man, who bled profusely and succumbed to the injuries as he was being taken to hospital,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

Mary Cherono, mother to John Kiptoo, 27, who was stabbed to death by his 70-year-old friend at Kanjiando village, Laikipia County following a disagreement during a drinking spree Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

Mr Simon Kibet, another resident, said that angry revellers attempted to lynch the suspect but he was rescued by police officers from the nearby Sironi police post.

“Angry residents vowed to lynch him but he escaped from the jaws of death,” Mr Kibet said.

Nyahururu Deputy County Commissioner Ndambuki Muthike told the Nation that the suspect is being held at the Nyahururu Police Station after the court allowed officers to hold him as they investigated the case.

Ms Mary Cherono, Mr Kiptoo mother, could not hide her anguish over the loss of her last-born son in a tragedy still shrouded in mystery.

“I only want justice for my son,” she said.

Blaming her son’s death on uncontrolled sale of illicit brews in the area, Ms Cherono pointed an accusing finger at local administrators, saying they had failed to stop the brewers.