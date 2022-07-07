Speaker Muturi hits out at Uhuru for supporting Raila

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for backing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Democratic Party (DP) leader said President Kenyatta's move is the reason he fell out with him politically though the two were long-time friends.

Mr Muturi told a campaign rally in Laikipia East that his conscience would not allow him to back Mr Odinga, who is being fronted by President Kenyatta only few years after the latter demonised him.

“You all know that Mr Kenyatta told us that Mr Odinga is not fit to lead the country during the 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns. The president has been my close friend for 25 years and I personally asked him why Mt Kenya voters should now back the Azimio la Umoja candidate and he did not give a satisfactory answer,” Mr Muturi said in Solio Village 4.

He urged Mt Kenya voters not to be deceived into voting for Mr Odinga, whose running mate is Ms Martha Karua, but instead elect Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto.

Rigathi skips rallies

Dr Ruto’s running mate, Mr Rigathi Gachagua, was expected to attend the campaign rallies in Ngobit, Tigithi and Thingithu wards in the constituency but skipped the events that were characterised by tension caused by sibling rivalry between supporters of The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri and candidates seeking seats under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In all the three rallies in Makutano, Solio and Male villages, Mr Muturi had to plead with TSP supporters to give him a chance to address them, terming the shouting matches as “friendly fire”.

“We are all children of the same father and support Dr William Ruto. Please allow us to speak, otherwise in future we shall ask the aspirants to organise their own rallies,” warned the Speaker.

Coalition parties’ rivalry

The rivalry between Kenya Kwanza coalition parties is pitting supporters of Laikipia Senator John Kinyua (UDA) against those of TSP candidate John Kiama, who is seeking to unseat him. Supporters of woman rep candidates Jane Kagiri (UDA) and those backing TSP's Beth Waithira Wadayana also clashed.

During a campaign rally in Laikipia County last month, Dr Ruto told supporters that they were free to choose any suitable candidate under the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Mr Muturi was with Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Kanyi and UDA gubernatorial candidate Joshua Irungu, who warned that the sibling rivalry could undermine Dr Ruto’s campaigns. Others present were Senator Kinyua and MCA contenders.