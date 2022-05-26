Uhuru, Ruto avoid sitting together at prayer breakfast
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto avoided sharing a table at this year’s National Prayer breakfast as the discord between the two leaders intensifies.
In the prayer meeting held at Safari Park Hotel, President Uhuru Kenyatta shared the table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney General Paul Kihara.
DP Ruto was seated with the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka who are also his political allies in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.
They are also the hosts of the prayer breakfast since it is organized by lawmakers of the two Houses.
Today’s seating arrangement was a stark contrast with the previous prayer meetings where both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy would share a common table –sometimes even with their spouses.
The prayer meeting was presided over by religious leaders drawn from different denominations.
Calls for the unity of the country ahead of the August 9 polls dominated this year’s prayer breakfast.
Both President Kenyatta and DP Ruto have lately not been seeing eye to eye as the 2022 succession politics take shape.
They have only shared a common dais a few times this election year only when necessary.
Next week, the two are expected to share a stage during the Madaraka Day celebrations which will be held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.
President Kenyatta is backing Azimio la Umoja flagbearer and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to succeed him at State House.
Dr Ruto is leading campaigns against Mr Odinga and has often clashed with his boss on the campaign trail.