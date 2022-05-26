Uhuru, Ruto avoid sitting together at prayer breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto avoided sharing a table at this year’s National Prayer breakfast as the discord between the two leaders intensifies.

In the prayer meeting held at Safari Park Hotel, President Uhuru Kenyatta shared the table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

DP Ruto was seated with the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka who are also his political allies in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sat with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (3rd right) Deputy President William Ruto (3rd left) together with his wife Rachel Ruto (2nd left) and other leaders during the 2017 Kenya National prayer breakfast held at Safari Park hotel. Photo credit: File

They are also the hosts of the prayer breakfast since it is organized by lawmakers of the two Houses.

Today’s seating arrangement was a stark contrast with the previous prayer meetings where both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy would share a common table –sometimes even with their spouses.

The prayer meeting was presided over by religious leaders drawn from different denominations.

Calls for the unity of the country ahead of the August 9 polls dominated this year’s prayer breakfast.

Both President Kenyatta and DP Ruto have lately not been seeing eye to eye as the 2022 succession politics take shape.

GLORY DAYS: President Uhuru Kenyatta (second right) with wife Margaret and from left Senate speaker Ekwe Ethuro, Parliament speaker Justine Muturi and Deputy President William Ruto during the 2013 National Prayers Breakfast at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi. Photo credit: File

They have only shared a common dais a few times this election year only when necessary.

Next week, the two are expected to share a stage during the Madaraka Day celebrations which will be held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta is backing Azimio la Umoja flagbearer and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to succeed him at State House.