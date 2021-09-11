Ol Moran gets divisional police status

The government has started the construction of a police divisional headquarters in Ol Moran, Laikipia County.

This comes just a day after the gazettement of the new administrative unit in a bid to end runaway insecurity in the troubled area.

Ol Moran division was hived from Laikipia West sub-county while Ng’arua division was excised from Nyahururu sub-county to create Kirima Sub County.

Ol Moran Township will be the headquarters of Kirima sub-county, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said.

During his second day tour of the region yesterday, Dr Matiang’i said 100 officers would be attached to the new police division.

“Already, a deputy county commissioner has reported to the Kirima sub-county. Other government and security officials will be deployed to the area soon,” Dr Matiang’i said when he broke the ground for the construction of the offices.

Permanent structures

“We have begun setting up uni-huts for the officers as we await the completion of permanent structures.”

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said construction of the structures is a project of the national government and the devolved unit.

“My administration has set aside Sh20 million for this project. We expect an expanded police presence in the area and improved security,” Governor Muriithi said.

Dr Matiang’i said Luniyek and Survey police posts would be upgraded to full stations and more officers sent there.

“This part of Laikipia needs more sustainable policing than before,” he said.

“This is not one of those places we come in to stabilise and then leave. We are going to be here for long. Issues surrounding the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and the border with Baringo County will be resolved. We will come up with a more comprehensive framework of addressing the challenges.”

The minister commissioned the rebuilding of houses razed by attackers in Kisii Ndogo village.

He said a three-roomed house would be built for every affected family.

“We will begin with 26 houses to be constructed uniformly before progressing to another 25,” Dr Matiang’i said.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Gabow, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya and several other senior government officials.

Dr Matiang’i said police reservists would be deployed to the area to escort teachers and learners to schools.

“The government has come up with plans to ensure learning resumes by Monday. Education and security officials have been holding meetings to plan the resumption of schooling,” the minister said.

The CS, who supervised the distribution of food and building materials to displaced families, said he is confident peace would hold with the measures taken to restore calm.

The National Police Service (NPS) refuted recent reports of the security operation in Laikipia County lacking a central command.

Regular, Administration and General Service Unit police officers have been sent to Laikipia to restore order.

NPS spokesman Bruno Shioso told journalists that the operation has met its initial objective of restoring security in the affected areas.

“The security operation is under a firm central command. The agencies are working well. They are highly motivated and focused on delivering their ultimate mission,” Mr Shioso said, adding that media houses should not sensationalise the conflict in Laikipia.

There was relative calm in Ol Moran, with no incident reported for 24 hours.

There was also a heavy security presence, including a small team of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers.

Residents called on the government to ensure sanity is restored. They said they want to carry on with their business uninterrupted.

“It is good the government is helping us after the attacks we have witnessed in weeks but we need to be assured that the raiders will not return,” Mr Benard Omogeni, whose house was razed, said.

“Our greatest fear is watching our houses burnt and property destroyed.”

Mr Omogeni is the first beneficiary of the three-roomed house plan. Dr Matiang’i also addressed residents of Sipili trading centre.

Sipili hosts most of the families that fled Ol Moran when the raiders struck.

He said calm has been restored in Ol Moran and urged the families that fled to return home.