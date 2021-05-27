New hope for Mt Kenya as Nairobi-Nanyuki train returns

Until the late 1990s, most towns in Mt Kenya region that lay along the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line were major economic centres.

However, the bubbling towns would fizzle out when railway services stopped and, to date, most never recovered.

Some of the towns lying on the 178-kilometre line are Nanyuki, Marua, Karatina, Chaka, Naro Moru, Sagana, Maragua, Makuyu, Thika and Ruiru.

A number of these towns have suffered low economic activity since the collapse of the railway, but the recent refurbishment of the line is expected to help them regain their lost glory, revitalise trade and boost the region’s economy.

The government recently pumped Sh3 billion for the refurbishment of the railway, which will serve eight counties -- Laikipia, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Isiolo -- and will also connect the region to the Lamu Port South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor.

Money for revival

The counties had earlier committed themselves to contribute Sh100 million each towards the railway revival project.

The railway line is now expected to give a new lease of life to residents, businesses and farmers who are set to be the major beneficiaries of the inter-county project.

Leaders from the region, residents, farmers and traders have welcomed the successful rehabilitation and revival of the railway line, saying it will boost the local economy.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi at the Nanyuki Railway Station on September 26, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Livestock from Laikipia

On Sunday, the first batch of livestock from Laikipia County was delivered to the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) through the railway line from Nanyuki to Nairobi.

“This heralds another great opportunity for our livestock farmers and related enterprises to flourish and thrive. We thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for his unwavering support, both on the rehabilitation of the Kenya Railways line and seeing to it that the Kenya Meat Commission is back to full operations,” said Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

The county boss said the revamped railway line is set to ease transportation of animals from the county by KMC to its slaughterhouse in Athi River.

“This is the time for all of us to seek the opportunities and benefits that emerge from the full operationalisation of KMC and the railway line. I see a great future for our county, both as a core market centre and as a logistics hub in this critical value chain,” he added.

Mr Muriithi said agriculture is predominant throughout the region, and the line will help in moving beef products from Laikipia, milk and potatoes from Nyandarua and horticultural and floriculture from Laikipia, Nyandarua and Nakuru.

“It will also come in handy in facilitating movement of agricultural inputs such as fertiliser to Laikipia, Isiolo, Meru, Murang’a, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga and Nyeri, among others. Also taking our farm produce to the market remains a viable proposition for the railway,” said the county boss.

Travellers alight from a train at the Karatina station in Nyeri on December 24, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Spur region’s economy

The governor said the railway line will spur the region’s economy.

According to Kenya Railways, residents transporting livestock for short distances of up to 200 kilometres pay Sh930 a head for big animals and Sh465 each for small animals.

Farmers moving the animals for longer distances of up to 250 kilometres are being charged Sh1,400 and Sh700 a head, respectively.

Laikipia County, being the ideal home of the world-acclaimed Borana cattle, is among the high-quality beef producing regions in the country, with livestock rearing accounting for about 80 per cent of the average household income.

“The line is offering cheap transportation and a more secure transport system for our livestock compared to the road. We are now calling on KMC to streamline their paying systems so that we can continue being in business with them,” said Mr Simon Leltumbesi, a livestock keeper in the region.