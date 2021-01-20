Laikipia tourism
File | Nation Media Group

Laikipia

Prime

Laikipia’s Nanyuki fast emerging as a holiday destination

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Apart from the usual military activities held in Nanyuki, the bustling town is currently emerging as one of Kenya's best holiday destinations.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Six bodies with gunshot wounds found in Baringo

  2. PRIME Nanyuki fast emerging as a holiday destination

  3. PRIME In Nakuru slum, a success story about community policing

  4. Woman's body found inside gunny bag in Embu well

  5. Nyamira MCAs reject deputy governor nominee

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.