CS Matiang'i announces curfew, security operation in parts of Laikipia

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has announced a security operation to flush out illegal occupants of bandit-prone areas in Laikipia County.

He also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and declared the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and neighbouring parts a disturbed area.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the directive affects parts of the expansive parcel and its environs.

The move follows a meeting of the country’s top security organ, the National Security Council.

"Given the deteriorating security situation in Laikipia, the National Security Council held a meeting on Monday and a dusk to dawn (6pm-6am) curfew has been declared at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its neighbourhood. The Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs are also hereby declared as dangerous and disturbed," the statement said.

The conservancy, which has been turned into a hideout for armed bandits, is owned by conservationist and author Kuki Gallmann.

An Education Centre belonging to her was recently set ablaze by suspected bandits.

During a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the National Security Council further directed that all leaders, including politicians, businessmen, public officers and others who have illegally moved their livestock into the conflict zones to remove them within the next 48 hours.

Escalating tensions

The fresh directives come as tension continued to build up at the restless Ol Moran area for the sixth day, with villagers fleeing their homes to safer areas for fear of more attacks.

This is after another person was shot dead by armed bandits at Mikinduri village in Ol Moran over the weekend, bringing to six the number of people who have been killed in a period of one week.

The 46-year-old identified as Peter Njuguna died on the spot when armed bandits attacked the village located two kilometres from Ol Moran township.

His brother, George Ndung'u, said his said the victim had sought refuge at his home after he fled together with his family from Mirigwite village which had been attacked the previous day.

"He had fled together with his wife and five children and sought refuge at my home. On Sunday night, the armed bandits attacked and forced themselves into a house where he was sleeping and shot him in front of his son who was hiding under the bed," explained a teary Mr Ndun'gu.

Last week, about 50 armed bandits attacked the Kamwenje General Service Unit (GSU) command centre at the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

One GSU officer was shot and injured in the Monday afternoon raid. The officer was shot in the head, bringing to seven the number of security officers who have been shot and maimed by bandits in the last month in Laikipia County.

On August 2, a senior GSU Inspector was shot dead after officers were ambushed by armed bandits while patrolling the volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Two weeks later, four police officers were also shot and killed at the same ranch after their camp was ambushed by bandits.

On July 24, two GSU officers were shot and injured after they were attacked by gunmen in Laikipia North. The two officers were part of a team operating in the area when they were attacked in Loisaba Ranch as they were changing their car's tyre.

Guerrilla tactics

Residents interviewed by the Nation on Monday revealed that bandits have been using guerrilla tactics when they engage security personnel in attacks.

“They have been engaging in guerilla warfare tactics because they know the terrain well. They launch attacks and then hide in maize plantations and the expansive Laikipia Nature Conservancy. They are like a militia,” said resident John Maina.

The bandits have meted out violence on the landowners, with cases of murder, maiming and rape being reported.

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru called on the government to take immediate action against rampant raids.

In a letter dated September 3, Ms Waruguru called for immediate action from top security organs to curb what she described as a well-oiled criminal enterprise operating under the guise of cattle rustling to destabilise peace in the region.