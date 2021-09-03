Security council to meet as bandits terrorise Laikipia

Students demonstrate in Kinamba, Laikipia County, on September 02, 2021 demanding that the government boosts security in the region. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Yesterday, two people were killed by armed bandits in three different attacks in Mirango and Ratia villages in Ol Moran Ward.
  • Hundreds of cattle have been stolen and tens of people killed since January, sparking an outcry.

The National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) is today expected to hold an emergency meeting over the insecurity in Laikipia County amidst rising tension in the county.

