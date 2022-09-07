Laikipia residents protest new water charges 

Water consumers in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County are up in arms over a move by the local supplier to increase charges by 100 percent.

The new tariffs which are now in force have raised reconnection fee at the main pipe from Sh2,500 to Sh5,000 as meter deposit fee while those who delay in paying the monthly charges part with Sh1,000, up from Sh500 to have water supply restored into their premises.

Nanyuki Water and Sanitation Company (NAWASCO) serves about 19,000 metered water consumers including those in the pre-urban areas and residents of Solio Settlement Scheme who are now enjoying clean piped water more than a decade after the former squatters were settled by the government.

The increase of the charges follows an application by NAWASCO in 2019 to the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) which approved the rise.

“After considering the application and oral submission by all stakeholders and based on latest available data, WASREB has determined that an upward tariff review for NAWASCO is justified in order to improve service delivery, operate sustainably and protect consumer interests,” reads a Kenya Gazette approving the increment seen by the Nation.

Though the water company sought the approval for the increment nearly two years ago, it was only enforced in May, something that caught many unawares, notably those who delay in paying their monthly bills.

Consumers have a grace period of 14 days to pay for the monthly charges, failure to which an additional Sh1,000 is imposed regardless of the amount in the initial billing.

This development has put the water company on the receiving end with both elected leaders and the affected consumers terming the sharp increase as “unreasonable”.

County administration

“Why should NAWASCO impose a penalty of Sh1,000 for a consumer who has defaulted or is unable to clear on time a bill of say Sh300? We are calling on the new county administration to intervene and have the water company revert to the old charges and penalties,” said Thingithu MCA-elect Stephen Kamau.

A consumer, Ms Victoria Mwaniki said she delayed in clearing Sh200 in her monthly bill only to be penalized Sh1,000, raising total charges to Sh1,200 which led to a disconnection last Tuesday.

“Even though we understand the company wants to encourage a culture of prompt bill payments, the Sh1,000 fine is a bit punitive during these times of economic hardships,” said Ms Mwaniki, a housewife.

Contacted, senior officials at NAWASCO were evasive and declined to be quoted discussing the matter. One of the officials referred the Nation to the Kenya Gazette published by WASREB but maintained the company followed all the necessary legal procedures while increasing the tariffs.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu said he had received protests from the consumers and his office was following up the matter with the water company.

“I have heard the cry with many complaining of suffering due to disconnection. My office has launched a probe to establish how the tariffs were approved and will be getting in touch with the NAWASCO board of directors. If we establish that the increase is unjustified, we shall make the necessary interventions,” pledged the new governor.