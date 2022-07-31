Nairobians to pay more for water in new proposal

City residents and institutions will soon start paying more for a unit of water should proposed new water tariffs by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company be implemented as is.

The proposed tariff will see domestic and residential consumers with consumption between one and six units (a unit is equal to 1,000 litres), pay Sh45 per unit of water up from the current Sh34.

Sewerage, which is charged at 75 per cent of volume of water billed, will cost Sh43 per unit.

Those consuming between seven and 20 units will pay Sh67 for water and Sh56 for sewerage, while consumption between 21 and 50 units will be charged Sh70 per unit for water and Sh63 for sewerage. Those who consume between 51 and 100 units will pay a tariff of Sh76 per unit for water and Sh65 for sewer.

According to the new proposals, which will be in place for the next three years, two new bands have been introduced. For units between 101 and 300, the tariff will be Sh78 per unit of water and Sh68 for sewerage while consumption above 300 units will be charged at Sh80 per unit and Sh72 for sewerage.

To cushion low-income consumers, the water kiosks’ tariff will only been increased by Sh2, from the current Sh20 to Sh22 per unit. Bulk supplies will also increase from Sh30 to Sh32 per unit.

For commercial, industrial and government institutions, four new bands will apply. The lowest charge will be Sh67 per unit for water and Sh56 for sewer while the highest will be Sh80 per unit for water and Sh72 for sewer.

Multi-dwelling units and gated communities will see their per unit cost increase from the current Sh53 per unit to Sh67 for water and Sh56 for sewer.

Water tariffs for learning institutions have more or less been maintained although new bands have been introduced.

The proposals were subjected to public participation on Friday where stakeholders challenged the utility firm to seal water leakages and improve coverage to justify any increases. Kenya Alliance of Residents Association (Kara) opposed the tariff review arguing it will make water unaffordable.

“The proposed tariff review is ill-timed and quite steep ... and insensitive to the current economic hardships,” said Kara’s Omiti Odhiambo.

However, the utility’s boss, Mr Nahashon Muguna, defended the proposed tariff saying the ever rising inflation has dealt a blow to service provision necessitating the review.

Residents have until August 8 to submit their views.