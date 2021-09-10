Laikipia: Police discover bodies of lorry driver, turnboy in air surveillance

The bodies were located by a police chopper conducting aerial surveillance

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Security officers have retrieved two bodies believed to be those of a lorry driver and his turnboy in Nagum area, Laikipia County.

