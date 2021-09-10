Laikipia: Police discover bodies of lorry driver, turnboy in air surveillance

Security officers have retrieved two bodies believed to be those of a lorry driver and his turnboy in Nagum area, Laikipia County.

They were killed by suspected bandits last week.

The decomposing bodies of a lorry driver, Daniel Gitonga Nderitu, and his turn boy were retrieved from the scene on Thursday afternoon.

They were spotted by a police chopper conducting an aerial surveillance of the area.

Beside the two bodies was a partly burnt lorry.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the destination and mission of the two in the troubled area remains unclear.

"They had travelled with their employer's lorry before they were waylaid in the area. We mobilised armoured personnel carriers to collect the bodies after they were located," he said.

According to Benson Muriithi, a truck driver, said the duo based in Nyahururu had gone to Nagum, which is located in the troubled Ol Moran area in Laikipia North, to buy charcoal before they disappeared.

"Their phones went off on Friday last week...A passerby on Tuesday informed us that he had spotted two decomposing bodies at the scene," said Mr Muriithi.

Truck drivers held protests in Nyahururu town on Wednesday, demanding that the police remove their corpses from the scene.

Mr Natembeya has since warned traders and residents against visiting areas that have been profiled as dangerous.

"It is common sense that people should not travel to areas that have been declared unsafe or those that have been deserted until a time when the government will declare them safe. Areas under security operation should also not be visited, they should be left to security personnel," he warned.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has called on the government to restore sanity in the area.

"The situation which we are currently experiencing is very ugly and we never wished to witness it. They must deal with it decisively by all means," said the county boss.

Two weeks ago, two other businessmen were abducted while on their way to the market in Amaiya area.

The two chicken vendors are still missing.