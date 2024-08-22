Kiunjuri: DP Gachagua is scheming to isolate Ruto

Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri now accuses Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of scheming to isolate Mt Kenya from other regions ahead of the General Election in 2027.

During a meeting at Queen’s Garden Hotel in Uasin Gishu on Wednesday, Mr Kiunjuri said the spirited attempt by Mr Gachagua to rally the region behind him is geared towards splitting the government.

The lawmaker said Mr Gachagua’s aim is to weaken President William Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya.

Mr Kiunjuri, who heads The Service Party, added that the region would stick with the President “whether Gachagua likes it or not”.

The meeting, hosted by United Democratic Alliance Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina, was attended by MPs Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South and Kabete’s James Githua.

Mr Kiunjuri urged opinion leaders, elders, young people and the business community from Mt Kenya residing in the Rift Valley to rally behind Dr Ruto.

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary hinted at embarking on a drive to shop for a leader from Mt Kenya to champion for the unity of the region “since Gachagua appears to have failed the test”.

“We will oppose attempts by the Deputy President to isolate the region as he is doing so for selfish political gains,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He added that the Eldoret meeting was one of the many lined up across the country to undo the political damage Mr Gachagua has caused to Mt Kenya people residing in other parts of the country.

“He has concentrated on the politics of Mt Kenya instead helping the President deliver the Kenya Kwanza election pledges,” he said.

Mr Kiarie said leaders from Mt Kenya are committed to supporting Dr Ruto’s transformational agenda.

Like Mr Kiunjuri, the Dagoretti South lawmaker said Mr Gachagua’s brand of politics is alienating Mt Kenya from the rest of the country.

“Such politics has been overtaken by events,” he said.

Mr Wainaina told the Deputy President to go slow if he wants to redeem his political image ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He added that Mr Gachagua is endangering his career by championing the interests of only one region.