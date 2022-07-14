CS Kagwe roots for Raila in Mt Kenya region

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday asked Mt Kenya voters to rally behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Ms Martha Karua in the August 9 polls.

Speaking in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County, during issuance of title deeds to locals, Mr Kagwe said President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Central Kenya the political direction as he prepares to leave State House after the August 9 polls.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot direct you in the wrong direction in politics. In my opinion, I honestly think that it is the right path to follow since it will guarantee us continuity and development.

I know where Baba is heading and if you also know the direction he has taken, let us follow him. Once I go back, I will inform him that people of Laikipia County have pledged to support him,” he told the gathering in an open campaign for the Azimio la Umoja flag-bearer.

The president has endorsed Mr Odinga as his preferred successor and has been campaigning for him while urging voters to reject Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Kagwe revealed that he and his colleagues in the cabinet had been dispatched to various parts of the country to issue title deeds to ensure that the President achieves the promise of issuing six million land ownership documents before he leaves office.

“We have been directed to issue one million title deeds every week by the Head of State. My colleagues are in other parts of the country doing what I am doing here,” he said before issuing 400 documents to former squatters of Lekiji village in Laikipia North Sub-county.

He defended President Kenyatta’s development record, saying he has achieved a 'lot', including issuing six million title deeds to Kenyans during his 10 year term compared to five million legal land ownership documents issued between 1964 and 2012.

“My brothers and sisters, it really disturbs my mind when people claim that the outgoing president has not achieved in terms of development. We now have constructed and upgared hundreds of kilometres of roads since 2013 and many homesteads are connected with electricity power,” said the CS.

Other leaders who accompanied the Cabinet Secretary included Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere, Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki, former Speaker of the National Assembly Francis ole Kaparo, senatorial aspirant Maina Njenga and other contenders allied to Azimio la Umoja coalition.

All the leaders temporarily turned the ceremony into a campaign rally, all drumming up support for Mr Odinga with Mr Kaparo castigating Laikipia people for “rejecting and insulting” one of their own (meaning President Kenyatta).