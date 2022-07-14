Raila Odinga is best bet for the country, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday took his campaigns for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga to Samburu County.

The retiring Head of State, while commissioning development projects in the county, drummed up support for his political foe-turned-ally, saying the former prime minister is best suited to carry on with his legacy.

He told a gathering at Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal town that Mr Odinga, despite his old age, meant well for the country and urged voters to help him hand over power to Mr Odinga.

“I have driven this vehicle to this point. Allow me to leave it to a sober driver who is Raila Odinga. Please vote for ‘Baba’. He will pick up from where I will leave and continue with the project,” he said. The President lately adopted a no-holds-barred approach in his campaigns for Mr Odinga. Yesterday, he defended his decision to actively involved in his succession.

“Some people criticise me for campaigning openly for Raila but I’ll not stop because I am also a human being,” he said.

Political co-operation

Mr Kenyatta, whose constitutional 10-year term expires in August, attributed a number of his administration’s successes to the peace attained during the second term due to political co-operation with Mr Odinga.

The President said he will continue executing his duties as until the last minute when he hands over power to his successor.

The President said Mr Odinga was the only one capable of uniting and moving the country forward. He indirectly castigated the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that is led by his deputy, Dr William Ruto, for dishing out empty promises, saying, they had nothing to offer.

“Beware of people calling themselves leaders. In this world you will harvest what you sow. If you sow empty promises and insults, that is what you will harvest at the end of the day. Let us not be deceived by sweet but empty talk,” he said.

President Kenyatta, who was on a day-long working tour, was accompanied by Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri and a host of local leaders.

Sh2.6 billion road

He commissioned the Naibor-Suguta-Maralal road and Yamo Dam project in Maralal.

The 65-kilometre, Sh2.6 billion road is expected to boost trade in the region.

Mr Kenyatta also commissioned Sh1 billion Yamo Dam. The government is banking on the multipurpose project to solve perennial water shortages in Maralal town.

President Kenyatta also issued additional title deeds to Samburu pastoralists who have not acquired them since independence.

The Head of State is racing against time to accomplish the National Titling Programme, which was one of the major pillars of his administration.

"My administration has so far issued about 20,000 title deeds across Samburu County since 2013. Previously, there was 18 titles in Samburu. I am happy for this milestone," he noted.

In November 2020, Kenyatta issued about 10,000 title deeds to Samburu pastoralists, granting them ownership of vast swathes of land that was previously owned by group ranches.