Bandits push students, teachers out of Laikipia West

GSU officers in Laikipia

GSU officers on patrol in a valley bordering Baringo and Laikipia counties. Students and teachers have fled Laikipia West due to bandit attacks.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Thousands of learners and teachers have fled the troubled Laikipia West Constituency ahead of Form One reporting on Monday due to incessant bandit attacks and cases of livestock theft.

