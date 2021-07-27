For pastoralist areas to have peace, we must contain ruinous politics

Illegal herders in Laikipia

Illegal herders at a ranch in Laikipia. Periodic clashes between pastoralists and private ranchers have left a trail of death and destruction in Laikipia County and other parts of the country

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Matiang'i

Interior and Coordination CS

Periodic clashes between pastoralists and private ranchers have left a trail of death and destruction in Laikipia County and other parts of the country. We have, regrettably, lost many lives and livestock in waves of cyclic conflicts. That the pattern of the internecine invasions and the causative factors is predictable reinforces the necessity and urgency to bring them to an end.

