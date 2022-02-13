Bandits shoot ranger dead at Laikipia Nature Conservancy

Suspected bandits on Saturday shot and killed a private ranger attached to the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The ranger was driving together with his colleague when they were ambushed and the attackers shot him in the head.

Mr Modestus Juma died on the spot while his colleague, Patrick Loranu, sustained serious gunshot wounds, according to Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri.

"It is reported that the deceased was proceeding for his leave and was being driven by his colleague when they were ambushed and sprayed with bullets by their attackers," said the county commissioner.

Mr Kanyiri said that the injured ranger is recuperating at the Sipili Nursing Home.

"We have mobilised a contingent of our security officers who are in hot pursuit of the armed bandits," he said.

The incident comes barely two days after an unknown number of suspected armed bandits staged an attack at an operation camp inside the volatile conservancy, killing a police officer.

The death of police Constable Elisha Kibich Yego on Wednesday morning brings to about 20 the number of security officers who have been killed since the operation was launched.

The officer, who was attached to Nyandarua North Police Division, was in the company of his colleagues at Mlima Jangili Operation Camp when they were attacked by the armed bandits.

He succumbed to the gunshot wounds he sustained in the stomach.

His counterpart from Milangine sub-county in Nyandarua County, Corporal Daniel Ruto, sustained serious gunshot wounds in the leg.

The officer is recuperating at the Nyahururu County Referral hospital.