Police pursuing Senator Anwar Loitiptip over shooting of woman

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Detectives are pursuing Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip for allegedly shooting a woman in Nanyuki town on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.