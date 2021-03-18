Man whom posted video of Lamu senator smoking shisha jailed

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. A man who attempted to extort Sh200,000 from him after posting a video of the senator smoking shisha has been sentenced to one year in prison by a Nairobi magistrate’s court.

