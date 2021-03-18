Man whom posted video of Lamu senator smoking shisha jailed

A man who released a video of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip smoking shisha has been sentenced to one year in prison by a Nairobi magistrate’s court.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku convicted and sentenced Jones Ochieng Mbolo on his own plea of guilty to the offence of attempting to extort Sh200,000 from the senator and a woman who featured in the video, identified as Aeedah Bambi Pesian.

The magistrate, however, gave Mbolo the alternative of paying a Sh200,000 fine.

She also noted that the convict did not show remorse for his actions.

"Having demonstrated to the probation officer that you are a man of means, l fine you Sh200,000 [and] in default to serve one year in prison," ordered the magistrate, adding that Mbolo can appeal the sentence within 14 days.

Not remorseful

While sentencing him, Ms Mutuku said that Mbolo did not deserve a non-custodial sentence as the probation officer's report showed that he was at a high risk of committing another offence and was not remorseful for his actions.

The magistrate noted that the convict has been giving conflicting information since the last time he was in court.

The court heard that he threatened Ms Aeedah that he would expose on social media platforms the video which showed contravention of the law that banned smoking of shisha.

He had told the court that he stays in Karen but the probation report indicated that he lives in a single room in Kasarani.

When he was arraigned in on February 17, 2021, Mbolo pleaded guilty to the offence of attempting to extort Sh200,000 from Senator Loitiptip by threatening to expose on social media the videos of him with the woman smoking shisha in a restaurant.

The senator reported the matter to police, leading to the arrest and arraignment of Mbolo.

In the case, Senator Loitiptip had been listed as one of the prosecution witnesses.