Two feared dead after Land Cruiser is swept away by floods in Kwale

Two people feared dead after their vehicle, a land cruiser was swept away at Ramisi Bridge in Lungalunga, Kwale County.

County Commissioner Michael Meru confirmed the incident.

The vehicle belonging to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which was from Lungalunga border post, is reported to have passed through police barriers.

The occupants of the vehicle are reported to have failed to heed warning that the road ahead was impassable.

The search for the missing vehicle and people was set to begin on Saturday morning.

This comes after one person was confirmed dead on Friday in Kilifi County with hundreds reported to have been displaced in the Coast region due to ongoing rains.

In Pandanguo and Jima villages in Witu Division of Lamu West, at least 3000 families are staring at imminent starvation after the main road in the area was cut off by floods following heavy rains.

In a separate incident in Mombasa, the Kenya Red Cross had to deploy boats to evacuate residents of Bombolulu and Kisauni whose houses were submerged by flood waters.

Meanwhile, in Kwale, tens of candidates sitting their national examinations at Ramisi Secondary School were on Thursday and Friday forced to use boats after River Ramisi broke its banks causing flooding in the area.

The candidates living in the Kanana area could not access the examination centre in the morning, forcing security agencies to use a boat to transport them in the flooded area.

Transporters and travellers were also stranded for hours after heavy rains resulted in most rivers breaking their banks.