Ruto warns drug addicts to stay away from Kwale fish project

President William Ruto has said the Sh2.6 billion Shimoni Fish Port project, which will be completed by September 2024, will provide employment opportunities for hundreds of youth from the Coast.

However, drug addicts, people living with disabilities and drunkards will be excluded from employment opportunities at the fish port, he said.

At the same time, President Ruto cancelled the contract awarded to a contractor to set up a Sh1 billion hatchery in Kwale.

The head of state asked Salim Mvurya, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, to find another contractor.

"We had given the contract to someone, but if he thought he was too smart for us, let him go and burn charcoal. CS, find someone else,” Dr Ruto said, adding that the hatchery is crucial for restocking the ocean with sufficient fingerlings.

He was speaking in Kwale County where he was on a tour to launch projects including the groundbreaking of the Shimoni jetty at the fishing port and the launch of a rural electrification solar grid that will connect over 400 families to electricity for the first time since independence.

The President urged Coast youth and residents to enrol in skills-based courses in order to benefit from the jobs that will be created by the development projects launched in the region.

"We are investing in projects so that we can improve the economy of the Coast region and improve the living standards of people. We want the youth to benefit from this," he said.

President Ruto said his administration will train people who want to be coxswains.

“You will be trained by the government free of charge. You don’t have to have a degree, or a Form Four certificate. As long as you are a Kenyan of sound mind [and] you are not living with a disability, we will give you this opportunity,” said President Ruto.

He continued: “As long as you are not a drunkard, because you cannot take your drunkenness in the ocean [because] you might drown. We are saying no to drunkards and bhang addicts... But lacking education is not a crime.”

President Ruto said the port investment would be used to process of fish for export and value addition.

“This project will create jobs, boost the coastal economy and promote food security. We will also purchase fishing gear, including boats, for our fishermen,” said Dr Ruto.

The Head of State said the fishermen will benefit from grants in the Beach Management Units to boost the sector.

The state will construct 11 fish landing sites across the Coast region. Kwale will benefit from three fish landing sites in Mwaepe, Vanga and Gazi at a total cost of Sh300 million each.

The fish landing sites will have processing units and cold storage facilities.

“I have told Blue Economy and Mining Cabinet Secretary to ensure we have fishing gear and in December, we will give you 10 fishing boats, which will enable you to venture into the high seas,” said President Ruto.

Dr Ruto said the government is setting up a Sh1 billion hatchery facility in Kwale.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Energy CS David Chirchir, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani and other local leaders.

DP Gachagua hit out at the President's critics, saying his foreign trips are meant to bring more development to the country.

"Anytime the President travels out of the country, he means well and is looking for goodies for our country. We can't criticise him. Mr President, we want you to go even for up to three months as long as we know you are doing it for our country," said Mr Gachagua.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani said the President was keeping the promises he made during his campaigns.

"You campaigned here last year and promised to ensure that this port construction continues. We are happy because you have kept your promise," he said.

This comes as the leaders urged President Ruto to ensure that the locals get employment opportunities from the construction projects.