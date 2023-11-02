President Ruto to buy Sh1bn land for Coast squatters

President William Ruto returned to the Coast region with development goodies, including a Sh1 billion fund to buy off land from absentee landlords to settle squatters.

The move, President Ruto said, will end perennial land squabbles in the region.

“We have budgeted Sh1 billion to pay off all the absentee landlords and give those lands to our people to ensure they don’t live as squatters,” he said.

He is today expected to launch a Sh2 billion fishing port in Shimoni,Kwale County.

Speaking during the launch of a 33-kilometre Bamburi-Mwakirunge-Rabai-Kaloleni road, at Kiembeni in Mombasa, the Head of State said he will deploy Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome next week to pitch camp at the Coast region to resolve the perennial land injustices.

“I will resolve land challenges. That I promise you. We will follow the law and ensure everyone’s rights are respected. But you will get back your lands. The CS will be at the Coast from Saturday,” he said.

Dr Ruto said he will be in the Coast region for a week to launch development projects.

“We don’t want to continue asking for loans for development projects. What we need is to find a mechanism of using our own resources, and sourcing for taxes without plunging our country into debts that will later hurt us,” said Dr Ruto.

He said his administration will help Coast fishermen through value addition, adding that the construction of the Liwatoni Fisheries Complex will be completed by December.

“I will also launch a Sh2 billion fishing port in Shimoni, whose construction will take two years,” he said.

Mombasa leaders led by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, nominated senator Miraj Abdhalla, MPs Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Soud Machele (Mvita), Mohammed Ali (Nyali) and Mupe Kenga (Rabai) had challenged the President to end the land squabbles in the region.

“I have spoken to the minister involved, but I have been taken round in circles. Please, President Ruto, help us once and for all,” pleaded Mr Nassir.

The governor also challenged the President to address the privatisation debate at the port of Mombasa to ensure the host county benefits.

Mr Ali, on his part, asked the President to resolve the drug trafficking menace that is destroying many Coast youths.

Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Blue Economy) and Aisha Jumwa (Gender) lauded the Head of State for investing in the region.

Meanwhile, President Ruto said his administration will construct affordable housing projects in two phases.

Phase one will compromise of 5,000 units while phase two, which will be launched in January next year, will have 10,000 units. He said the projects will need masons, engineers, architects, carpenters and electricians.