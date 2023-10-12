Stable fish supply but low consumption, CS Mvurya says

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary CS Salim Mvurya has said the country has a stable fish supply but is experiencing low consumption.

Speaking at a press briefing after a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the fish industry, Mr Mvurya acknowledged that the problem is not the availability of fish, but the fragmentation of the supply chain.

"Fish is available; the challenge lies in the lack of connectivity between the various stakeholders, including farmers, processors, fishermen and exporters. The key objective is to collaborate and bridge the gaps in the value chain to ensure effective linkages between these key players," he said.

Abundant supply

CS Mvurya further pointed out that despite the abundant supply, the average Kenyan's fish intake remains worryingly inadequate, highlighting a crucial issue that requires immediate attention.

"Fish consumption in the country is remarkably low, with per capita fish intake at an alarmingly low level. A significant proportion of the Kenyan population tends to favour alternatives such as chicken and beef. Currently, per capita fish consumption stands at just 4 kilogrammes, which is well below the ideal target of 10 kilogrammes per capita," he said.

However, the CS said that despite the low consumption rates, the country's aquaculture system has witnessed significant improvements over the years. Currently, the aquaculture sector contributes over 20,000 metric tonnes of fish, reflecting a positive trajectory in Kenya's efforts to increase fish production.

"Fisheries has a great potential to boost our economy and create jobs. The aquaculture system in our country has been improving over the years and right now, we have over 20,000 tonnes of fish from the aquaculture sector. We are already working on enrolling fish farmers into cooperatives and we have already enrolled 100 cooperatives from the BMUs and we are also supporting them with the fisheries infrastructure," he said.



In addition, addressing the challenge of fingerlings in the aquaculture system has been a key concern and Mr Mvurya said the government has launched the Kaponio Kanyagual Aquaculture Centre of Excellence, an ambitious initiative aimed at providing an initial Sh7 million fingerlings in its first year.



"The importance of this project goes beyond mere restocking; it will be instrumental in revitalizing the fish population in Lake Victoria and promoting its sustainability. The first phase of the project, with an estimated budget of Sh1 billion, will significantly increase the supply of fingerlings," he said.

Cold storage facilities

Extending its efforts beyond Lake Victoria, the government has turned its attention to Lake Turkana and other regions. A project costing about 750 million Kenyan shillings is underway to improve cold storage facilities in Lake Turkana. This development promises to improve the preservation of fish, thereby facilitating the growth of the fishing industry in the region.



Acknowledging that the pricing of fish is a multifaceted issue influenced by various factors such as levies on importers and the cost of fish feed for farmers, the CS emphasized that the government aims to address pricing concerns at various points along the value chain.

This includes considering compliance requirements for different markets and tailoring products to meet specific needs.

"There are many factors at play in this complex scenario. Importers are quick to point out the impact of levies, while farmers emphasize the critical role of feed costs. As a result, the final price paid by the consumer is subject to a wide range of considerations.

Thorough evaluation