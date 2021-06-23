Police kill suspected Shabaab militant in Kwale, two escape

Police say they killed a suspected Al Shabaab fighter in Bombo, Kwale County Wednesday following a raid on a hideout in the area.

His accomplices are said to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

Weapons, including an AK47 and rounds of ammunition, were recovered.

According to a police report seen by Nation.Africa, the Wednesday morning incident happened after an elite team of officers acted on an intelligence report and raided the hideout in Matuga Sub-County where suspected Al Shabaab militants from Somalia were.

"They were planning to attack a security establishment within Kwale County with an intention of acquiring firearms," reads the report.

At the same time, police say they are searching for two other suspects that escaped with gunshot wounds.

Among the weapons recovered is an AK47 rifle serial number 7126, hundreds of ammunition, one laptop, along with a 16GB flash disk and nine mobile phones.

Police also recovered materials used for making explosives such as magnesium metal powder, rubber water bottles, three electric bulbs and a note listing targeted areas.

The body of the unidentified suspect was taken to Kwale Sub-County Hospital awaiting an autopsy as DCI officers continue with investigations.

This comes as cases of insecurity have increased in some parts of the Coast. On Sunday, police in Likoni shot dead two suspected gang members at Masjid Mzungu Mchafu near Shelly Beach.

The police were reacting to alarm raised by residents who claimed the gang was terrorising them. The two were shot after they failed to surrender and fought back, according to a police report.