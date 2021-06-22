3 police officers injured in suspected Al-Shabaab attack

Three police officers were injured Tuesday morning when suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked their vehicle in Bambahowla, Mandera County.

The vehicle from Wargadud Police Station was heading to Elwak when gunmen fired at it.

The driver managed to drive through the ambush that left two Kenya Police Reservists and the acting police station commander injured.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha confirmed the incident, promising to share more information later.

“We are meeting to discuss security issues including what has happened. I will issue a comprehensive statement in the afternoon,” he said.

The three victims were taken to Elwak Sub County hospital with multiple injuries.

Several ambushes

This morning attack comes a day after three people were killed and two abducted in two separate suspected terror incidents.

Two construction workers were kidnapped at a road construction site at Falama in Mandera South.

Hours later, a lorry transporting miraa was ambushed at Jabibar within Lafey on Elwak-Rhamu road. Three occupants of the lorry were killed and two others injured.

Tuesday's attack on a police vehicle indicates the attackers have shifted from Jabibar to Bambahowla.

The two centres are along Elwak-Rhamu road.

Need for training

Last week, Mandera Governor Ali Roba proposed intensive training of National Police Reservists (NPR) to fight the menace.

“We need to have the NPR trained properly using the resources we have. This can be done locally by the security agencies we have in Mandera,” Mr Roba said.

He pledged to ensure the local community is made aware of its role in combating terrorism and to work with the national government to building trust and fight the terrorists.