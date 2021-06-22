3 police officers injured in suspected Al-Shabaab attack

Security officers in Mandera

Security officers in Mandera County. Three police officers were injured on June 22, 2021 in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack on their vehicle on Rhamu-Elwak road.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • The police vehicle from Wargadud Police Ptation was heading to Elwak when the attack occurred.

Three police officers were injured Tuesday morning when suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked their vehicle in Bambahowla, Mandera County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Covid-19: Anxiety as Nyanza counties run out of vaccines

  2. Ottichilo fires four impeached Vihiga CECs

  3. Turkana health volunteers receive bicycles to ease mobility

  4. KBC presenter says strangled in daytime robbery

  5. 3 police officers injured in suspected Shabaab attack

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.