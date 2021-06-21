Clan militias or al-Shabaab? Gun raids fan ethnic clashes violence

Mandera Shabaab attack

The shell of the police vehicle which was burnt by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera on June 7, 2021. Five people were killed in the incident. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

As armed criminals unleash violence in Mandera County, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction, a raging dispute between Governor Ali Roba and the national government over the identity of the bandits is hogging the limelight and threatening to derail an effective response to the attacks.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Hope for Kinango residents as work on Sh1.2bn dam begins

  2. MCAs query Vihiga's unending staff audit

  3. Two activists sue for release of SGR-related documents

  4. PRIME Chalbi: Why awe-inspiring desert threatens the North

  5. Illicit brew maker butchers administrator's cows after raid on his den

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.