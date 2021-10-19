At least 100,000 Kwale residents need food, water aid as drought bites

Drought

The carcass of a cow that die following drought in Kilifi County in this picture taken on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A humanitarian crisis is looming in Kwale County as drought-caused hunger bites residents in two sub-counties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.