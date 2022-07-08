18 killed as matatu collides with trailer on Nairobi-Mombasa highway

At least 18 people died after a matatu they were travelling in collided with a trailer between Taru and Samburu area on Nairobi-Mombasa highway in Kwale County, Friday evening.

The 18-seater matatu hit an oncoming trailer as its driver tried to overtake.

Kinango Police boss Fred Ombaka said that among those who died in the 6pm accident were two minors.

"We have established that the matatu was trying to overtake but unfortunately the driver lost control as it approached a trailer, leading to a head-on collision," he said.

" The matatu was being driven at a high speed and as it was overtaking, it hit the trailer on the other lane," said a witness.

Headed to Mombasa

Mr Ombaka said the Public Service Vehicle registered to Wumeri Shuttle Company and registration number KCY 297N was coming from Nairobi and picked other passengers at Voi Town as it headed to Mombasa.

Mr Ombaka advised drivers to be cautious while driving on the highway.

" If you are tired, you can stop and rest for a while before continuing with the journey, " he said.

The 18 bodies were taken to Kinago Sub County Hospital Mortuary in Kwale County.