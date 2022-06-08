Another accident in Kanyonyoo claims seven lives

Seven people perished in a road accident involving a bus and a van near Kanyonyoo market in Kitui County.

The van, a Toyota Sienta traveling towards Mwingi, lost control and rolled several times before it collided with an oncoming bus.

The accident happened at a black spot between Kanyonyoo and Kivandini markets along the Thika-Garrisa highway.

According to Chief of Kanyonyoo location Abednego Munguti, the bus which was heading towards Nairobi rammed into the seven-seater Toyota Sienta, which already was rolling killing all the seven occupants on the spot.

"The vehicles were heading in opposite directions. The bus collided with the other rolling vehicle from the sideways" said Chief Munguti.

Police suspect the Private van may have suffered a tyre burst before losing control and veering off the road.

The chief said the accident could have been more fatal because the bus driver had no way of avoiding hitting the van on the busy road.

The impact of the collision squeezed the passengers of Toyota van into the mangled wreck.