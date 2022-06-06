Four feared dead as train rams lorry in Ruiru

Four people feared dead after a Nairobi-bound cargo train crashed a lorry at an intersection along the Eastern Bypass in Ruiru, Kiambu on Monday evening.

Ruiru DCIO Cyrus Ombati told the Nation that the four were among those on board the ill-fated lorry ferrying workers from a nearby construction site when the accident happened.

“The accident happened at an intersection and the driver of the lorry seems to have miscalculated the distance and decided not to give way to the train,” he said.

Police had a hectic time controlling the crowd who claimed more people were trapped under the train after it rammed into the lorry.

“It is still unclear, for now, to know how many people were inside the lorry when the accident happened and we are clearing the debris just in case there are more people trapped inside,” Mr Ombati said.

Kiambu County Commander to give update.