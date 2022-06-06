Chilling moment MP’s campaign vehicle runs into crowd

Two people were injured in separate accidents involving campaign vehicles for two gubernatorial candidates in Nyamira County.

One vehicle belonging to Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo knocked down a man who was crossing a road. The other, belonging to outgoing Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, crashed into people, injuring several.

@DCI_Kenya and @NPSOfficial_KE, Hon. Ben Momanyi should be charged for this reckless and careless driving. Human life no longer matters to some of these leaders. pic.twitter.com/EZzcxtXsH1 — Naftal Obwocha 🇰🇪 (@Obwochana) June 6, 2022

In Mr Momanyi's case, witnesses and a key supporter of the MP told Nation.Africa that the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser caravan, which resembles a tourist van, lost control of the four-wheeler when its brakes failed and it swept through a crowd of people.

A video clip of the accident scene shows Mr Momanyi expressing little concern as the crowd scampered for safety and others screamed and shouted that people had been run over by one of his vehicles.

The MP casually calls on some members of his team to take care of the injured persons and goes ahead to ask his running mate to address the rally.

One of the victims lies on the ground writhing in pain and waiting for help, which was not forthcoming.

Mr Momanyi, on top of his vehicle, later beckons someone who had been attending to one of the injured, speaks to him briefly and continues politicking.

"I will address his situation. Please move slowly. Tell Dan to come and look at our brother here, there is no problem," Mr Momanyi says.

The accident occurred at Nyaramba in Borabu constituency as Mr Momanyi solicited votes.

Nomination papers

The accident happened as Mr Momanyi addressed his supporters after presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nyamira town.

"That vehicle lost its brakes and rammed into people. A boda boda rider was injured and rushed to Ekerenyo Hospital for treatment," said a source.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said police were investigating the matter.

"We will give more details later," he said.

In Mr Nyaribo’s case, one of his vehicles knocked down a man who was crossing a road near Family Bank in Nyamira town.

The victim was immediately rushed to Nyamira County Referral Hospital.