KMPDU warn of Covid-19 infection surge after lifting of curfew

The Coast region secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KPMDU) Dr Abidan Mwachi addressing the striking doctors at Coast general hospital on December 7, 2011. Photo/LABAN WALLOGA

By  Anthony Kitimo

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has warned of a likelihood of Covid-19 infections surge after easing of containment measures amid deteriorating health sector in the country.

