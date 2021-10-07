Court summons Ngilu over Kitui doctors’ unpaid salaries

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who has been ordered to appear in court for failing to pay 19 doctors their salaries for four months.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti  &  Agatha Gichana

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has been ordered to appear in court for failing to pay 19 doctors their salaries for four months.

