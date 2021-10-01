Over 200,000 Kitui households to benefit from Universal Health Coverage

Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu flags off 20 trucks with medical drugs worth Sh110 million Kemsa Embakasi depot on Monday. The pharmaceutical supplies were distributed to all the county's 298 health facilities.

Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Kitui County has begun enlisting 200,000 households to the Universal Health Coverage. The programme seeks to guarantee medical cover to all residents.

