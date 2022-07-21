Musila Tosha! Ngilu endorses Jubilee candidate over Wiper's Malombe

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu Thursday endorsed former Kitui Senator David Musila, the Jubilee candidate in the governorship race, ending weeks of speculation about her preferred successor after she chose not to defend her seat.

The speculation heightened after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga offered to enlist Ms Ngilu in the government he is seeking to build after the August 9 General Election should he win.

The announcement last month elated former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, the Wiper governorship candidate, and former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate who saw the move as a major boost to their chances of succeeding Ms Ngilu.

Unsuitable candidates

Ms Ngilu, however, dismissed Mr Mueke and Dr Malombe as unsuitable governor candidates as she identified Mr Musila as her most suitable successor during a meeting with hawkers, taxi operators and small-scale traders.

“When I decided not to defend my seat, I went around consulting widely on the leaders who should take over the governorship. On several occasions, I have reached out to Dr Malombe but he has not picked up my calls. I even sent emissaries in vain. Mr Musila answered my calls. I told him that the race is between him and Dr Malombe,” she said at Kitui Town.

Ngilu said she was only ready to be succeeded by a leader who picks up her calls since, she said, chances are high such a leader will be available to serve the people.

Ms Ngilu’s endorsement of Mr Musila’s candidature followed a similar move by the immediate former Kenyan envoy to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo, an erstwhile ally of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Their friendship ended when Wiper denied him an opportunity to contest for the Wiper ticket to vie the governorship.

He cast his lot with Mr Musila when he lost his petition against Wiper, Dr Malombe and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Similar manifestos

Over the weekend, through his campaign manager Crispus Ileli, a crestfallen Mr Kilonzo rallied his supporters behind Mr Musila, arguing their manifestos are similar.

Whereas Dr Malombe has played down the banding together of his rivals as inconsequential, saying the former senator is too old to lead and Ms Ngilu’s influence has significantly waned, Mr Musila commended the county boss and Mr Kilonzo.

“Thank you team governor and team Balozi for choosing to work with my team towards liberating Kitui County. I am very hopeful now; the three teams are going to work together towards liberating the county,” he said.

When Dr Malombe, Ms Ngilu, and Mr Musila ran for the governorship in 2017, Mr Musila who was an independent candidate bagged 109, 793 votes, losing narrowly to Ms Ngilu of Narc who bagged 163, 763 votes.

Dr Malombe who flew the Wiper ticket bagged 72, 182 votes.

Aware that Jubilee is not as popular as Wiper in the region, Mr Musila has been pushing for the region to overlook party affiliation and instead vet the governor candidates based on their development track record.