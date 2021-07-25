Kalonzo, Muthama and Musila 'bury the hatchet'

David Musila, Kalonzo Musyoka, Johnstone Muthama

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama is pictured with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a burial in Nguni, Mwingi Central Constituency, Kitui County, on July 24, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

  • On Saturday, the three politicians, who met at a burial ceremony in Nguni, Mwingi Central, recounted their political differences and told the mourners they would be tolerant of each other.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has reconciled with two of his former political allies in Ukambani, who parted ways with him in the run up to the 2017 General Election.

