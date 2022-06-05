11 perish as overloaded matatu rolls in Mwingi along Thika-Kitui road

11 people perished on Saturday June 4 night in a grisly night road accident after a matatu they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned severally at Kanyonyoo area in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Kitui County Police Commander Leah Kithei said nine of the passengers died on the spot while the other two died while receiving treatment in Kitui and Matuu hospitals.

“The Nakimu Sacco matatu was heading to Kitui Town from Mwingi Town when the accident occurred. It veered off the road and overturned severally after the driver lost its control shortly after branching off at the Kanyoonyoo junction,” Ms Kithei told the Nation on Sunday.

The passengers were relatives and friends returning from a dowry ceremony in Mwingi.

Ms Kithei said the police were still investigating claims that the matatu was ferrying more than 20 passengers.

The Nation has established that the driver of the matatu fled the scene after the accident occurred, leaving the injured at the mercy of volunteers.

Police have since launched a manhunt for him.

Many of the injured were rushed to Kitui Level IV hospital and others to Matuu Level IV Hospital in neighbouring Machakos County.