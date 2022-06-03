Five people die in Narok road crash
Five people died on Friday afternoon in a traffic accident involving a lorry and a 14-seater Matatu on the Narok-Bomet road.
Narok North sub-county police commander Frederick Shiundu said the lorry lost control before ramming matatu at TM area.
The police boss said five people including the driver of the matatu died on the spot. Nine others were injured and taken to hospital.
"Those injured have been rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital.The bodies of the victims were taken to the mortuary.
The police boss explained that the matatu was heading to Narok town from Bomet when the crash occurred.